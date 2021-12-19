Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?
From long-lasting traditions to fads, there’s a lot of history to play and recreation.
Over the years, a lot of gifts and toys have been introduced, especially during the holiday season.
Some of these have been popular and remain so to this day. Others have had fleeting success as fad items. And some have not enjoyed much commercial success.
How much do you know about toys and games from the past? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
ChristmasContestsGames and ToysGift Guide
What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)
Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)