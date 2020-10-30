The May full moon, also called the Flower Moon, rests upon a wisp of cloud as it rises above the North Olympic Peninsula. The moon, seen in Port Townsend, will be the last super-moon of 2020. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

The May full moon, also called the Flower Moon, rests upon a wisp of cloud as it rises above the North Olympic Peninsula. The moon, seen in Port Townsend, will be the last super-moon of 2020. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

We might not be able to attend big parties this Halloween but it sure is to be an eventful weekend – because of and despite the ongoing pandemic.

Saturday, Oct. 31, marks a rare astronomical moment: a rare second second-in-the-month full moon. In fact, this will be the first time since WW2 that the entire world will be able to see the Blue Moon, instead of just certain regions.

According to NASA, a full moon landing on Halloween isn’t expected to happen again until 2039.

It’s not just the skies that will be making this weekend different from others – overnight Saturday, British Columbians aside from of a few Kootenay cities will be gaining an hour as they “fall back” for Daylight Saving Time.

Despite hopes that this could be the last time change to have to happen in the province, the U.S. Congress still has to approve the change for western states, bringing B.C.’s legislation to a halt.

ALSO READ: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

In response to a growing number of new daily COVID cases Halloween parties have been curtailed in B.C. this year, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issuing a health order barring gatherings to just those in a household plus a person’s safe six.

In Fraser Health, the region currently seeing the lions share of new cases, residents are being urged to stick to just those in their household.

ALSO READ: B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Henry’s advice? Swap the costume party for a spooky movie and keep trick-or-treating small and look ahead to making next year’s spooky season all that more special.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Halloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What you see …

Just Posted

Night time view of Area B. Photo: RDKB.com
Conservation plan underway for Rivervale water

The plan is to reduce water demand and streetlight energy consumption by 20 per cent in four years

The bobsled race has traditionally been a staple event at the carnival. File photo
Upcoming Rossland Winter Carnival cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

The carnival has been held annually in the city since 1898

With travel across the border still uncertain, Trail Youth Baseball’s all-star U18 Orioles applied to join the BC Minor Baseball’s College Prep League next season. Photo: Jim Bailey.
18U Orioles All-stars to play in BC college prep league

Border closure restricts American Legion option, 18U Orioles to join BC Minor Baseball next season

(L-R) Kazia Hopp, Colby Mackintosh, Hunter Guidon and Russdale Carungui installed the solar panels. Photo: Nakusp Secondary School
Students install 280 solar panels at two SD 10 schools

The panels will help the schools save on their electrical costs

There is currently no limit on the amount of cannabis shops that can operate in Castlegar. Photo: File
Cannabis operators propose limit on number of pot shops in Castlegar

Cannabis operators said six pot shops in the city is already too many

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Blue Sky Kingdom.
Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby publishes “Blue Sky Kingdom” documenting family adventure to Zanskar

Kirkby third book explores spirituality, mental health, modernity and tradition

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Search and Rescue Technicians carry a stretcher to the CH149 Cormorant during a 442 Squadron Search and Rescue Exercise in Tofino on February 28. (Photo by: Cpl Joey Beaudin, 19 Wing Imaging, Comox)
Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

A full moon rises over Mt. Cheam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

Most Read