Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma has announced he’ll give a free concert in Montreal’s subway today.

The Chinese-American musician’s Facebook page says the concert in the Place-des-Arts metro station will explore connections and disconnections in contemporary lives.

A spokesman for Montreal’s transit agency says Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation that combines music, art and technology.

Philippe Dery says the subway stations often draw strong busking talent but rarely anyone of Ma’s renown.

The 63-year-old cellist’s concert is part of what his website calls a “day of action” that will explore the topic of culture and its role in humanizing technology.

Dery says the concert will be free and also live-streamed on the transit agency’s Facebook page.

The Canadian Press

