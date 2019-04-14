REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Chilliwack: Teacher gets a special tattoo after Terry Fox fundraiser

A Chilliwack secondary school teacher has a permanent face of colleague Joe Mauro tattooed on the back of his calf, a steep price paid for a hugely successful Terry Fox fundraiser. Watch more >

Penticton: Easter edible craft ‘egg-ceptional’

Each year, this husband and wife make beautifully hand-crafted, and perfectly sweet, chocolate Easter eggs. Watch more >

Mission: Aquaman’s Jason Momoa brings joy to pub patrons

Fans enjoying dinner at a Mission pub got a special surprise this week when Aquaman himself joined them for a bite. Watch more >

Comox Valley: RCMP practise diving in fast-moving waters

Eleven divers and one instructor were doing a lot more than fishing in the Comox Valley ahead of summer. Watch more >

Nelson: High school students use genomics to solve murder case

Investigating the mystery included activities such as fingerprint analysis, blood-type detection and learning about antibodies and antigens. Watch more >

