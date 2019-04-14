REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Chilliwack: Teacher gets a special tattoo after Terry Fox fundraiser

A Chilliwack secondary school teacher has a permanent face of colleague Joe Mauro tattooed on the back of his calf, a steep price paid for a hugely successful Terry Fox fundraiser. Watch more >

Penticton: Easter edible craft ‘egg-ceptional’

Each year, this husband and wife make beautifully hand-crafted, and perfectly sweet, chocolate Easter eggs. Watch more >

Mission: Aquaman’s Jason Momoa brings joy to pub patrons

Fans enjoying dinner at a Mission pub got a special surprise this week when Aquaman himself joined them for a bite. Watch more >

Comox Valley: RCMP practise diving in fast-moving waters

Eleven divers and one instructor were doing a lot more than fishing in the Comox Valley ahead of summer. Watch more >

Nelson: High school students use genomics to solve murder case

Investigating the mystery included activities such as fingerprint analysis, blood-type detection and learning about antibodies and antigens. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Just Posted

Trail man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

The ECE who became a B.C. minister

Ministry of Children and Family Development recognizes Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

More photos in link, plus a look back to an unusual happening in Trail last fall

Interest wanes during BCHL break for final round

Sports ’n’ Things with Dave Thompson, Trail Times columnist

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

