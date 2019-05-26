REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Cloverdale: Corgis steal the spotlight during annual rodeo
The competition’s debut at the Cloverdale Rodeo saw excitable corgis pitted against each other in a race of speed and mental readiness. Watch more >
Victoria: Officials take oil-spill response practice on the water
The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards partnered with international environmental response groups to participate in an on-water oil spill response drill this week. Watch more >
Williams Lake: Students take to streets for climate change rally
Dozens of students in Williams Lake left school Friday – joining thousands of youth around the world in staging climate action strikes. Watch more >
Agassiz: Seabird Island Festival brings back powwow
The powwow featured dancers and drummers from around the province, making the 50th anniversary of the special festival. Watch more >
