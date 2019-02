New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

The popular children’s show Sesame Street is ringing in their 50th anniversary with a yearlong celebration.

Sesame Workshop will launch new social impact initiatives, digital campaigns and more in honour of the milestone – including a primetime TV special with celebrity guests in November.

Fans can also catch their favourite characters during a nationwide road trip. The show’s 50th season will be centred around the power of possibilities.

The Canadian Press

