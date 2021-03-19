Crocuses are a sure sign than spring is here. Photo: Jim Bailey

Silver City says 'yello' to spring

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

The first sign of spring in the City of Trail burst from the soil earlier this week as yellow crocuses emerged from the grass.

Spring 2021 officially starts on Saturday, March 20 and ends 97 days later on Monday, June 21.

Winter went out like a lamb, however, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, there are weeks of rain showers ahead with a mix of cool and mild days.

So, in other words, spring in the West Kootenay has arrived!

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
City of Trail

