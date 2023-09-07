North Vancouver RCMP say in three weeks it has received three anonymous thank-you letters including a cash donation. Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment is asking people to refrain from mailing money to the detachment. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

North Vancouver RCMP say in three weeks it has received three anonymous thank-you letters including a cash donation. Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment is asking people to refrain from mailing money to the detachment. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Someone keeps anonymously mailing cash to this B.C. RCMP detachment

North Vancouver RCMP asks people to not include a cash donation in thank-you cards

North Vancouver RCMP is thanking whoever is mailing anonymous thank-you letters to the detachment – but please don’t include a cash donation.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment has received three letters over a three-week period with money included inside. While their generosity and gratitude toward the detachment is recognized by staff, Sahak said the anonymous donor – or donors – should instead donate to local charities.

Sahak added that if people would like to show their suppot to their local detachment, members of the public can email or write a simple thank-you note.

RCMP cannot accept the donations, so the money will be turned over to the Receiver General for Canada, the treasurer and accountant of the federal government.

Saltburn applies potent pressure to the stately manor of British drama

