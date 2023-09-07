Someone keeps anonymously mailing cash to this B.C. RCMP detachment

North Vancouver RCMP say in three weeks it has received three anonymous thank-you letters including a cash donation. Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment is asking people to refrain from mailing money to the detachment. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

North Vancouver RCMP is thanking whoever is mailing anonymous thank-you letters to the detachment – but please don’t include a cash donation.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment has received three letters over a three-week period with money included inside. While their generosity and gratitude toward the detachment is recognized by staff, Sahak said the anonymous donor – or donors – should instead donate to local charities.

Sahak added that if people would like to show their suppot to their local detachment, members of the public can email or write a simple thank-you note.

RCMP cannot accept the donations, so the money will be turned over to the Receiver General for Canada, the treasurer and accountant of the federal government.

north vancouverRCMP