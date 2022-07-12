A video on TikTok showing passengers thanking BC Transit drivers has almost three million views. (The Fat Passport/TikTok)

Sorry, but polite B.C. transit service has TikTok world talking

Victoria video of people thanking bus drivers sparks debate and raises eyebrows

Greater Victoria bus passengers and BC Transit are attracting attention on social media after one woman’s posts started picking up momentum.

TikTok user Corrin (The Fat Passport) posted two videos on the platform involving BC Transit, garnering more than three million views.

In a post with more than 2.9 million views, Corrin says “Canada is too wholesome” while a video shows BC Transit passengers thanking the bus driver before exiting.

With more than 14,000 comments, reactions were mixed with many surprised to see this while others were surprised this isn’t a universal common courtesy.

@thefatpassport Canada is too wholesome #tiktoktravel #fypシ ♬ original sound – The Fat Passport

In another video, Corrin shows a Greater Victoria bus displaying ‘Sorry… not in service’ and remarks “Canada is the only country I’ve been to where the buses apologize for not being in service.”

@thefatpassport SOrry 😅 #tiktoktravel #fypシ ♬ Canada (O Canada) – Wildlife

Other users commented on the fun things buses in their cities display. Some feature Christmas countdowns while others cheer for hockey teams.

What are some of the fun things you’ve seen transit services do?

