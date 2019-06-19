(Guy Bertrand photo)

Sunny shower in the Silver City

The spray park is located at Gyro Park in East Trail

From the left; Esme Brooke, 4, of Rossland along with Ymir sisters Aubree, 4, and Jazmin Wagg, 3, were enjoying a soaking at the Gyro Park spray park on Tuesday afternoon.

Aubree and Jazmin’s mom said the family made the trip from Ymir to enjoy the water feature.

Gyro Park is situated along the Columbia River between the communities of East Trail and Sunningdale.

The park’s scenic views of the Columbia valley along with amenities makes this park a popular destination for families, gathering, events, or for people just wishing to enjoy a lovely day in the park.

The park has been home to community events such as the Music in the Park series , the Annual Polar Bear Swim, the Smoke & Steel Car Show , the Terry Fox Run, Trail Silver City Days activities, celebratory fireworks and company picnics.

The park has also attracted weddings, family reunions, and other events looking for a scenic backdrop.

