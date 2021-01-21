Jan. 21 marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century, according to some. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

Milestone won’t be back for another 100 years

If you turn 21 today, you can celebrate more than just your “champagne birthday.”

If you subscribe to the belief that the Mayan Calendar began with a year 0 – then today marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

If however, you believe the first year was recorded as year 1, then the 21st century started in 2001 which means 2022 has the honour of being the 21st year of this century.

Either way, people took to social media Thursday to share their incredulity at the rare alignment of numbers.

The next time a milestone of this kind comes around? January 22, 2122. This rare numeric moment comes at a unique moment in history – notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the first full day for new U.S. President Joe Biden.

