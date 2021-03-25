There’s some tomfoolery going on in Trail!

This photo is part of the Times ongoing What you see … images sent in by gracious readers

“Here’s a sure and colourful sign of spring,” David Dudeck shares. “I saw these strutting turkeys yesterday (Monday) here in Waneta!”

Male turkeys, also called toms, are large, round birds with powerful muscles and colorful plumage.

They are most easily recognizable by their tail fans, the “beard” of thin feathers on their chest, and their bright facial wattles, including the distinctive snood.

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

