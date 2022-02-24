Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons releases ice cream line up

Coming soon to Co-op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart

Tim Horton’s ice cream tubs are returning to the freezer aisle with a selection of five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

The tubs won’t come with your double-double. You can pick them up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart locations in the coming weeks.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of consumer packaged at Tim Hortons in a press release.

The line-up joins Timmie’s store-bought soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and make-at-home coffee lineup.

READ ALSO: Tale of two Tim Hortons: Suburban, rural locations busy, downtown restaurants empty

READ ALSO: In bid to win market share, Tim Hortons modernizing drive-thrus, upgrading menu items

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Tim Hortons

Previous story
8-year-old Williams Lake boy, mom raise $850 for injured, abandoned cat’s surgery

Just Posted

Dead bats can contribute important information on disease spread. Always wear gloves when handling dead animals. Photo courtesy, Miller, BC Community Bat Program
Researchers seek public assistance to help protect B.C.’s bats

For information on the substation from the group of concerned citizens in the Beaver Valley, including signing the petition, email: bvconcernedcitizens3@gmail.com. Photo: Submitted
Petition launched against new substation proposal in Fruitvale

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada resuming flights from Castlegar to Calgary this spring

Kootenay Boundary firefighters were called to a house fire in Montrose Thursday morning. Photo: Shutterstock
Crews called to Montrose house fire Thursday morning