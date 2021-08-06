Top-of-the-world view in the Kootenays

Ever heard of Mount Loki?
This magnificent panoramic photo shared with Trail Times readers by Brenda Haley shows the view she took in firsthand during a recent hike up Mount Loki.
Website ‘WestKootenayHiking.ca’ describes Mount Loki as this:
“In Norse mythology, Loki is a deceptive trickster, causing trouble and strife among the realms of the gods. And Mount Loki is no different.
“With false summits, an intimidating profile, and a fierce ascent, Mount Loki challenges hikers to make it to the summit.
“The reward is top-of-the-world views of the Purcell Mountains and distant Kootenay Lake.”
The trailhead is located 9.2 kilometres up Portman Creek FSR on the East Shore of Kootenay Lake.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter