Top-of-the-world view in the Kootenays

Ever heard of Mount Loki?

This magnificent panoramic photo shared with Trail Times readers by Brenda Haley shows the view she took in firsthand during a recent hike up Mount Loki.

Website ‘WestKootenayHiking.ca’ describes Mount Loki as this:

“In Norse mythology, Loki is a deceptive trickster, causing trouble and strife among the realms of the gods. And Mount Loki is no different.

“With false summits, an intimidating profile, and a fierce ascent, Mount Loki challenges hikers to make it to the summit.

“The reward is top-of-the-world views of the Purcell Mountains and distant Kootenay Lake.”

The trailhead is located 9.2 kilometres up Portman Creek FSR on the East Shore of Kootenay Lake.

