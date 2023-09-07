Const. Jazz Nijjar of Metro Vancouver Transit Police holds a rabbit named “Mercedes Sprinter” after it was caught running loose at downtown Vancouver’s SkyTrain transit station in this Aug. 31, 2023 handout photo. The transit police reunited the support rabbit with her owner who says the bunny jumped the tracks as she was boarding a train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Const. Jazz Nijjar of Metro Vancouver Transit Police holds a rabbit named “Mercedes Sprinter” after it was caught running loose at downtown Vancouver’s SkyTrain transit station in this Aug. 31, 2023 handout photo. The transit police reunited the support rabbit with her owner who says the bunny jumped the tracks as she was boarding a train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Track-hopping emotional support bunny rescued at B.C. SkyTrain station

Woman reunited with Mercedes Sprinter after they became separated in Vancouver

A rabbit that hopped the tracks at a downtown Vancouver transit station was reunited with its owner after efforts by passengers and police.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the bunny was running loose last Thursday at the Granville SkyTrain station when a passenger picked it up and handed it to officers patrolling the underground stop.

Transit police media spokeswoman Const. Amanda Steed says officers walked around the station with the rabbit, named Mercedes Sprinter, looking for the owner.

She says a short time later, a “frantic female passenger” was heard asking people if they had seen a rabbit.

Steed says the officers were able to reunite the bunny with her owner, who told them it was her emotional support animal.

She says officers reminded the woman of a policy that animals must remain in an approved carrier for safety while travelling on transit.

animal welfarePoliceSkyTrain

Previous story
Lainey Wilson makes history, once again dominating CMA nominations
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man believes he shot video of UFO off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

“It is a small mind that self-righteously looks for what is wrong instead of finding what is good and right, and needs improvement,” Holly Wilson writes. Photo: Unsplash
Letter: ‘Anger never reaps healthy solutions’

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is in good and caring hands as the congregation awaits the recruitment of a new priest. L-R: Locally ordained priest Martha Fish, Warden Marnie Jacobsen, and Carol Wade, licenced lay minister, met with the Trail Times to provide an update on the many activities underway as “Back to Church Sunday” (Sept. 10) nears. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Anglican church welcomes all as Trail parish awaits new priest

John Vaillant will speak on Sept. 14 and will appear as part of a four-writer panel on Sept. 15. Both events are at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. Photo: John Sinal
‘They ran for their lives’: John Vaillant to speak about new wildfire book in Nelson

Poster and image submitted by the West Kootenay Toy Run.
West Kootenay Toy Run rolls through towns on Sunday