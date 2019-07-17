Trail association tackles clean-up

Members of Trail Association for Community Living partnered with Community in Bloom to help clean up and beautify the Trail Association for Community Living Activity Centre (TAAC), located within Groutage Ave.

Several bags of weeds were filled and flower pots were planted in anticipation of the Communities in Bloom (CiB) judges who will be arriving in Trail on July 22.

More from CiB:

The City of Trail is participating in the 25th Edition of Communities in Bloom in the Class of Champions – Medium category, along with Rosemère QC and Summerside PE.

The communities will be rated from 1 to 5 Blooms, based on the scoring obtained. Also, they will aim to obtain Bronze, Silver or Gold levels in their 5-Bloom rating.

The Communities in Bloom judges, Susan Ellis from Pembroke, Ontario & Anne-Marie Parent from Beaconsfield, Québec will be evaluating the City of Trail on July 22-23-24. The city would like to remind all businesses and residents to tidy up their property before the judges arrive.

The National and International results will be announced in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia from September 25th to 28th, during the Symposium and Awards Ceremonies with the theme of “Bloom by the Sea” Celebrating Excellence.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organization committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community involvement and the challenge of a national program, with focus on the enhancement of green spaces in communities.

To support the educational aspect of its activities, the organization established the Communities in Bloom Foundation, a registered charity dedicated to funding, developing, and disseminating education and awareness on the value, improvement, importance and sustainable development of green spaces and natural environment in Canada.