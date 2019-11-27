Trail Smokies lend a hand for Kiwanis Christmas tree sale

Members of the Trail Smoke Eaters were on hand to help unload a shipment of Christmas trees for the Kiwanis’ annual sale at Butler Park.

Beginning Nov. 29, Kiwanis members will be at the East Trail park selling trees Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale of Christmas trees are shared with local charities.





