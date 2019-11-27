From left: Matteo Paler-Chow, Colby Elmer, Jaden Senkoe, Max Kryski, and Trevor Isaksson. (Photo courtesy of Trail Smoke Eaters)

Trail Smokies lend a hand for Kiwanis Christmas tree sale

Annual fundraiser launches Friday at Butler Park

Members of the Trail Smoke Eaters were on hand to help unload a shipment of Christmas trees for the Kiwanis’ annual sale at Butler Park.

Previous: Christmas tree fundraiser underway in Trail

Beginning Nov. 29, Kiwanis members will be at the East Trail park selling trees Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale of Christmas trees are shared with local charities.


