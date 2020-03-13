(Ron Wilson photo)

Trail’s G.O.A.T. climber

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email it (large or actual) to editor@@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson snapped some great shots of this mountain goat, Oreamnos americanus, high above in the Sunningdale bluffs earlier this month.

The goat had spent the past week up there, clinging to the edge of the cliff, drinking from the running water and feeding on tufts of grass and twigs.

The mountain goat is an even-toed ungulate of the order Artiodactyla and the family Bovidae that includes antelopes, gazelles, and cattle.

It belongs to the subfamily Caprinae, along with true goats, wild sheep, the chamois, the muskox and other species.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Just Posted

Trail’s G.O.A.T. climber

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email it (large or actual) to editor@@trailtimes.ca

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Hockey Canada announces suspension of playoffs, provincials

Hockey Canada puts a hold on all BCHL and KIJHL games as well as BC provincials

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

He is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau taking similar precautions

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Most Read