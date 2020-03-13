Trail’s G.O.A.T. climber

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email it (large or actual) to editor@@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson snapped some great shots of this mountain goat, Oreamnos americanus, high above in the Sunningdale bluffs earlier this month.

The goat had spent the past week up there, clinging to the edge of the cliff, drinking from the running water and feeding on tufts of grass and twigs.

The mountain goat is an even-toed ungulate of the order Artiodactyla and the family Bovidae that includes antelopes, gazelles, and cattle.

It belongs to the subfamily Caprinae, along with true goats, wild sheep, the chamois, the muskox and other species.



