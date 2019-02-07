This realistic looking DND dummy apparently went astray and was reported as a body to RCMP. A relieved RCMP detachment issues a tongue-in-cheek press release on the matter. (RCMP)

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

What seemed, at first, to be very serious report to the Sooke RCMP ended up with a humorous resolution on Wednesday afternoon when officers responded to a report that a human body that had washed up on the rocks at Beechy Head in East Sooke.

The body, it seemed, was clad in an orange survival suit, but because of rough water conditions, the boater that spotted the body was unable to get a close look.

Enter the RCMP.

Officers hiked to the scene, presumably expecting the worst, and found what Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur described as “the cold and unresponsive body” of a Department of National Defense training mannequin.

It’s assumed that the dummy had gone adrift during a training exercise

An apparently relieved RCMP had a little fun with the situation and put out a press release that described the dummy as “suffering only minor abrasions and acute barnacle growth on the left hand and forearm, but in good condition otherwise.”

On a serious note, McArthur said that the mistake was understandable as the dummy looked very real, particularly when viewed from a distance. He expressed his gratitude to the sharp-eyed boater who first the sighting.

DND has been notified and will recover their property.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What you see …
Next story
Escape the Winter Blues with West Shore Destinations

Just Posted

Fruitvale acquires full site of old middle school

The plan is to demolish the school and develop the property to meet housing needs in the village

Adopt a Senior and Mistletoe Market donate over $2,000

The project and Christmastime market raised money to help residents in-need of personal items

Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park

The young girl became stuck under some logs in Beaver Bend Park, across from the Warfield school

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email the Trail Times at editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail arts council presents Sunday Cinema, Valentine tea with jazz

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

Most Read