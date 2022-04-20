Trans Canada Trail awards grants to 166 organizations across the country

Trans Canada Trail has awarded grants to 166 organizations across the country for projects to improve trail sections and access.

The grants range from $1,000–$2,000 and can be used for activities, including regular trail maintenance, small improvement projects on existing sections, community cleanup events and volunteer training.

“This work ensures that all people can enjoy the Trail safely in time for the warmer temperatures ahead, and also year-round for many years to come. And I salute the passion and commitment of our volunteers across the country, who are integral to making the Trail the connective ribbon that it is,” said Eleanor McMahon, Trans Canada Trail president and CEO, in a news release from April 20.

Trail use is up by 50 per cent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

“Canadians tell us that trails are integral to their lifestyles and that they use trails to access and enjoy nature, to exercise, and to enhance their mental health. And, an overwhelming 99 percent of trail users intend to continue using trails post-pandemic,” McMahon said.

Trans Canada Trail supports local conservation efforts, green space enhancement, the protection of biodiversity and ecosystem restoration.



