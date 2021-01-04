FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air this week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday (Jan. 4) and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

ALSO READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

The Associated Press

