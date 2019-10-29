Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Thanksgiving might be over, but there’s an aggressive turkey roaming south Vernon.

Deanna Carling had an “interesting” day Tuesday, being chased by the turkey who, “would not leave me alone.”

The 36-year-old mom was driving home when she first noticed the unusual creature in the middle of the road.

She slowly drove around it and pulled into her driveway, only to have the bird follow her while she tried to get her 15-month-old son out of his car seat.

“The dang turkey kept chasing after me, raising its feathers when I went to take him (son) out of the car.

“Then I ran into my house with him and the turkey stood at my bay window staring at me and making its noise.”

While she was admittedly a little frightened at the time, Carling now looks back and laughs.

“The turkey was huge, but it was pretty funny.”

READ MORE: Mystery postcard shows Vernon civic pride

READ MORE: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A turkey chased a Vernon woman and her young son into their home Tuesday. (Deanna Carling photo)

Previous story
What you see …

Just Posted

Christmas hamper program up and running for Beaver Valley

Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Students help restore important wildlife habitat at Beaver Creek

Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read