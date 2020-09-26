Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Will Faughnan holds two-year-old daughter, River, as she feeds Bundle, a Sicilian miniature donkey at RLDD Farm in Chilliwack on June 8, 2013. Friday, Oct. 2 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Mushroom Month and Piano Month, while October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Fire Prevention Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 27: Tourism Day, Crush a Can Day, Rivers Day.

Monday, Sept. 28: Ask a Stupid Question Day, Good Neighbour Day, Drink Beer Day, World Rabies Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: World Heart Day, Biscotti Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Hot Mulled Cider Day, Rumi Day, International Translation Day.

Thursday, Oct. 1: International Coffee Day, Older Peoples Day, CD Player Day, World Vegetarian Day.

Friday, Oct. 2: World Smile Day, World Farm Animals Day, Name Your Car Day, Kids Music Day.

Saturday, Oct. 3: Card Making Day, National Boyfriend Day, Virus Appreciation Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

