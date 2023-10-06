Michelin, the Parisian manufacturer-turned-tastemaker, awarded the culinary honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony on Thursday night. A plate from the Michelin-starred restaurant Okeya Kyujiro is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michelin, Kasumi Kanaya, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Michelin, the Parisian manufacturer-turned-tastemaker, awarded the culinary honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony on Thursday night. A plate from the Michelin-starred restaurant Okeya Kyujiro is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michelin, Kasumi Kanaya, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Vancouver’s Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star, bringing city’s total to 9

Michelin also added 5 ‘bib gourmands’ to its Vancouver guide

Vancouver’s restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star.

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It’s the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

Michelin also added five “bib gourmands” to its Vancouver guide, recognizing good food at a more accessible price.

Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil all made the list, which now stands at 17.

Michelin began doling out stars in Canada last year, launching guides in both Toronto and Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

restaurant

Previous story
Man encouraged by chatbot ‘girlfriend’ to kill Queen Elizabeth II gets 9 years

Just Posted

Lemon Creek entering the Slocan River from the left. Photo: Lucas Jmieff
Lemon Creek spill class action defendants apply to question residents

Only yard and garden waste, leaves, grass, and branches up to six inches in diameter will be picked up. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Fall cleanup starts sweeping through Trail neighborhoods Oct. 23

CBSA reminds travellers that homemade food or leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada. Photo: Unsplash
CBSA travel tips for Canadian Thanksgiving

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The memorable Moynes Motors