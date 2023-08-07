In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, a Pacific walrus pup rests his head on the lap of a staff member after being admitted to the center’s Wildlife Response Program in Seward, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center via AP)

VIDEO: 200-pound walrus calf rescued, prescribed cuddles in Alaska

The calf was found by oil field workers about 6.4 kilometers inland from the Beaufort Sea

A 200-pound walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope is being bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from doting animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the 1-month-old baby alive.

The male Pacific walrus — who, so far, doesn’t have a name — was found Monday and flown a day later from the North Slope to Seward, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based, a journey of at least 1,126 kilometers. Staff with the nonprofit research facility and public aquarium are caring for the gigantic, brown, wrinkly-skinned baby, which was dehydrated and possibly fighting an infection.

In an effort to mimic the near-constant care a calf would get from its mom, the walrus is receiving “round the clock ‘cuddling’” to keep him calm and aid in his development and is being fed every three hours, the center said. It described the cuddling as trained staff giving the walrus “the option to have a warm body to lean up against, which he has been taking advantage of almost constantly.”

The calf was found by oil field workers about 6.4 kilometers inland from the Beaufort Sea, in Alaska’s extreme north. A “walrus trail,” or track, was seen on the tundra near a road where the walrus was found. But it’s unclear how, exactly, he got there, the center said.

While calves rely on their mothers for their first two years of life, no adults were seen nearby, which raised concerns about the infant’s ability to survive without intervention.

The range of the Pacific walrus includes the northern Bering and Chukchi seas but the walruses are occasionally observed in areas like the Beaufort Sea to the northeast, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The walrus — one of just 10 that the center has cared for in its 25-year history — is already taking formula from a bottle, the center said. The calf likely will be under 24-hour care for at least several weeks, a timeline that will depend on his progress, appetite and medical condition, the center said.

ConocoPhillips Alaska, a major oil producer in the state operating on the North Slope, offered a company plane to fly the calf to Seward.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

animal welfare

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Musk may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Zuckerberg
Next story
What will happen in Alaska’s capital as its magnificent glacier recedes?

Just Posted

Federal map showing Trail and Beaver Valley swallowed up in the new Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies riding. Image: Electoral Boundaries Commission
Federal electoral boundaries divide Greater Trail communities

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline
PHOTOS: Attacking Castlegar’s wildfire

Winlaw’s Thomas Sewell Byng Girard has been named to the Order of British Columbia. Photo: Submitted
Winlaw’s Byng Giraud named to Order of B.C.

The Davidson Brook Wildfire is on the west edge of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar wildfire: Day 2 update