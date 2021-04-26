Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)

VIDEO: Agassiz cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

You could say the cows came home.

On Thursday, April 22, Creekside Dairy in Agassiz posted a video of their cows running free from their barn for the first time since winter.

The cows can be seen rushing into the green fields, sprinting, jumping into the air and rocking their heads back and forth playfully, clearly eager to feel the sun and the grass beneath their hooves.

“Our cows spend the winter warm and dry in our barns,” the post reads. “The grass goes dormant in the winter here on the West Coast of Canada and our unceasing rains turn the pastures into a soggy mess, but the barns are comfortable and spacious and our cows’ every need is met.”

READ ALSO: HOMEGROWN: Family traditions key to Agassiz dairy farm

This annual running of the cows is typically a well-attended local event, but the pandemic restricted it to a much smaller celebration, limited to only family.

READ ALSO: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

“At a time when our social media feeds are quite often filled with the sad and sometimes scary world of pandemic life, we hope that these exuberant cows will bring a smile to your face, make your step a little lighter, and spark a joy in the sweetness of springtime after a long winter,” the post concludes.

Creekside Dairy is located at 3990 Chaplain Road in Agassiz.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizAgriculture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Carson Hemenway steps into a point shot blocked by the Cranbrook defender in a 4-3 shootout win on Sunday in Penticton. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Wolford lifts Smokies to come-from-behind shootout win

Trail Smoke Eaters improve to 6-6 with 4-3 shootout win over Cranbrook Bucks

The Iron Colt Development received its development permit at Rossland council earlier this month.
City of Rossland gives go ahead for Iron Colt development permit

A multi-family, 16 unit townhouse project will be built into the hillside overlooking the city

Art Benzer and Gord McAlpine have kept track of the traffic on Antenna Trail in Montrose with over 23,000 hikers signing the book at the top of the mountain since 2013. Photo: Jim Bailey
COVID inspires record number of hikes up West Kootenay trail

A popular hike up Montrose trail grows in popularity during pandemic year

(Trail RCMP photo)
Trail response teams help man off ledge

Trail RCMP, firefighters, and emergency services help distraught man suffering mental health crisis

Students from the three schools may be bussed to Stanley Humphries next year. Photo by John Boivin
UPDATE: Two positive COVID-19 cases reported at Castlegar’s high school

Exposure at Stanley Humphries Secondary School occurred April 19 - 20

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2 per in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: Agassiz cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

Most Read