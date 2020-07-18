VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

After a Canadian Goose became trapped in a fishing net in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake, a B.C. conservation officer went for a dip among the lily pads.

The officer tied himself off to the boardwalk surrounding Mill Lake and swam out to the goose on July 17.

The birds legs and back were entangled in the net, so the officer cut the exhausted bird free to the cheers of the crowd.

It is illegal to fish with nets of any kind in B.C.’s freshwater bodies, according B.C.’s Freshwater Fishing Regulations.

CO’s helped free a Canada Goose after it became entangled in a fishing net on Mill Lake in #Abbotsford. The CO tied a rope to the boardwalk & swam to the bird. He cut the net free, which had been wrapped around its legs & across its back. The goose swam away, exhausted but safe. pic.twitter.com/ci0dN1gbEn — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) July 17, 2020

