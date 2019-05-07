Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, cuts a cake to celebrate 30 years since the facility opened, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary
Science World opened its doors 30 years ago, on May 6, 1989
Science World marked its 30th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate, staff attempted to complete 30 science experiments in under five minutes.
Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, also cut the birthday cake to mark the occasion.
