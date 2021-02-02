What a hoot …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Libby Weaver of Genelle shares this photo she captured of a pygmy-owl having a snack in her yard.

“The owl has been around and it totally ignores me,” Libby explains. “On Friday I heard the birds going nuts so I went out , the owl was sitting there with a half eaten bird. I went right up to it and took the picture,” she added.

“As you can tell it really didn’t care if I was there.”

The pygmy-owl may be tiny, but it’s a ferocious hunter with a taste for songbirds. These owls are mostly dark brown and white, with long tails, smoothly rounded heads, and piercing yellow eyes. They hunt during the day by sitting quietly and surprising their prey. As a defensive measure, songbirds often gather to mob sitting owls until they fly away. Mobbing songbirds can help you find these unobtrusive owls, as can listening for their call, a high-pitched series of toots.

Read more: What you see

Read more: What you see



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictPhotographyWildlife