(David Dudeck photo)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large of actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Good grief it’s a grand time for gobblers in Greater Trail.

David Dudeck captured this photo on Monday of a wild turkey strutting its stuff for mating season in Waneta.

According to the Atlas of Breeding Birds of British Columbia, “Following attempts at introduction to British Columbia in 1910, and expansion into British Columbia from populations introduced to neighbouring U.S. states in the 1960’s, the wild turkey was largely restricted to the southern Kootenays, with smaller populations in the Okanagan region and on southeastern Vancouver Island (Campbell et al. 1990).

“Since The Birds of British Columbia was published in 1990, the wild turkey has expanded its range and now occurs throughout the valleys of the East and West Kootenay and southeast Okanagan regions.

“As an alien species, the wild turkey has no provincial status designation. Due to agricultural depredation complaints and potential competition with native upland game birds, the British Columbia Wildlife Branch has ceased all introductions and translocations to Crown land; however, captive-bred Wild Turkeys can still be released on private lands for hunting or agricultural purposes.”

Previous story: Troublesome turkeys takeover southeast B.C. town

Previous story
Meatless sausage being tested at Little Caesars across the U.S.

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large of actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

West Kootenay opinion sought on health care issues

Rural Evidence Review getting strong response to survey call-out

Facts missing on impact of Columbia River Treaty

Letter to the Editor from Dave Thompson of Oasis

Fix the potholes

Letter to the Editor from Bob Johnson of Nelson

Locked up garbage not always an effective solution

Letter to the Editor from Karl Fricke of Fruitvale

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

B.C. firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

Most Read