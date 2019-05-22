What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large of actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Good grief it’s a grand time for gobblers in Greater Trail.

David Dudeck captured this photo on Monday of a wild turkey strutting its stuff for mating season in Waneta.

According to the Atlas of Breeding Birds of British Columbia, “Following attempts at introduction to British Columbia in 1910, and expansion into British Columbia from populations introduced to neighbouring U.S. states in the 1960’s, the wild turkey was largely restricted to the southern Kootenays, with smaller populations in the Okanagan region and on southeastern Vancouver Island (Campbell et al. 1990).

“Since The Birds of British Columbia was published in 1990, the wild turkey has expanded its range and now occurs throughout the valleys of the East and West Kootenay and southeast Okanagan regions.

“As an alien species, the wild turkey has no provincial status designation. Due to agricultural depredation complaints and potential competition with native upland game birds, the British Columbia Wildlife Branch has ceased all introductions and translocations to Crown land; however, captive-bred Wild Turkeys can still be released on private lands for hunting or agricultural purposes.”

Previous story: Troublesome turkeys takeover southeast B.C. town