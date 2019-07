If you have a recent photo to share with readers email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Tracey Gould Tetreau spotted this elk cow and her calf scurrying up the bank in Upper Sunningdale Park earlier this month. According to elknetwork.com, cows will separate from the rest of the herd to give birth during the first two weeks of June.

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.