What you see …

Trail photographer Ron Wilson manipulates shutter speed to get different effects of running water like this one of Hanna Creek.

History of the name ‘Hanna’ taken from Greg Nesteroff’s ‘Place Names’ series:

The Nelson Miner of May 23, 1891 carried an ad for Eugene Topping and Frank Hanna’s hotel, the Trail House, at “Trail, BC.” Elsewhere the same issue stated that “The town of Trail has a corner on twins. It is the only town in the lake country that can boast of twin babies.” (Mollie and Lydia, born to Frank and Mary Jane Hanna on March 5, 1891.)

