What you see …

Trail Times reader Ron Wilson shares this photo of Friday the 13th’s Harvest Moon peering through the clouds.

But what is a harvest moon?

When the full moon is closest to autumnal equinox, it is called a harvest moon.

Further, it is called a harvest moon because the moon is particularly bright and rises early.

In the past, this allowed farmers to extend their working day and work by the light of the extra-bright moon, gathering crops to prepare for the winter months – hence ‘harvest’.

The harvest moon can fall any time between September and October.

On an added note, the equinox is when the Earth’s equator is almost directly in line with the centre of the sun. This takes place twice a year – around late March for the spring equinox and late September for the autumn equinox.



