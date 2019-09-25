(Photo by Brenda Haley)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

We should have saved this eerie photo submitted by Brenda Haley for a spookier day, like Halloween.

Brenda, pictured on the rock point, shares this image from a foggy hike on Kootenay Pass.

If you have a recent photo you like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

About the Kootenay Pass:

Kootenay Pass, known locally as “the Salmo-Creston” is a mountain pass in the Selkirk Mountains of British Columbia.

Utilized by the Crowsnest Highway to transverse the Selkirks, the pass connects the communities of Salmo and Creston. At its opening the highway route was also dubbed the “Kootenay Skyway.”

The Kootenay Pass is one of the highest highway-served passes in Canada that is open year-round, although it is frequently closed in bad weather for avalanche control and clearing of debris.

Most avalanche control at Kootenay Pass is done by a Gazex system that allows avalanche technicians to trigger avalanches remotely from the comfort of their office at the summit, visible from the summit webcam.

This Gazex system has allowed for the removal of large artillery stations that were used to fire ballistic shells into start zones. On occasion, artillery shells would not explode and had to be found and destroyed during summer months with considerable expense and danger.

When Kootenay Pass is closed, travelers coming from the east must drive north from Creston to the Kootenay Lake Ferry at Kootenay Bay, then from Balfour through Nelson to Castlegar to get back on Highway 3A.

When the Pass is closed, ferry waits are often long. The Kootenay Lake Ferry’s first sailing is from Balfour at 6:30 am and the last is at 10:20 PM from Kootenay Bay.

Bow Summit on the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, Alberta, is higher at 2,088 m (6,850 ft). Highwood Pass in Kananaskis Country, Alberta, is even higher at 2,206 m (7,238 ft), but it is traversed by Highway 40, which closes from December 1 to June 15 every year.

~ Sourced from Wikipedia


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video
Next story
‘That might be a possibility’: Martha Stewart isn’t ruling out a cannabis cookbook

Just Posted

Trail RCMP seize fentanyl in two drug busts

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich puts into context a “small amount” of fentanyl

Two crashes on the Trail highway send 4 people to hospital

Captain Glen Gallamore reports on 3 separate incidents in the Trail area on Tuesday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

Heavy rains prompt drainage fix to Trail Sk8Park

The job is expected to be completed this week

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Most Read