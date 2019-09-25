What you see …

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sgt. Mike Wicentowich puts into context a “small amount” of fentanyl
Captain Glen Gallamore reports on 3 separate incidents in the Trail area on Tuesday
The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning
Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together
B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association
Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan
A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup
Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required
The bear is believed to be dead
Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19
Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse
Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event
Captain Glen Gallamore reports on 3 separate incidents in the Trail area on Tuesday
Police believe the boy had wandered away from his home
Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson racked up eight points in two Trail victories over West K and Victoria
Sgt. Mike Wicentowich puts into context a “small amount” of fentanyl
This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line
‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury
Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday