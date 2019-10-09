What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

After a brief winter blast, fall reappeared in the West Kootenay over the weekend providing views like this one from the Antenna Trail in Montrose on Saturday.

More about the Antenna Trail:

Previous story: Montrose Trail lures hundreds of hikers

Montrose is the location of the “Antenna Trail” a four-kilometre loop hiking trail that rises 250 metres above the village and has views of the Beaver and Columbia Valleys.

This trail is part of the Kootenay Columbia Trail system although it is not contiguous with the rest of the trails located near, and accessed from, nearby Rossland.

The Antenna Trail is popular because it is snow-free much earlier in the spring than the higher elevation trails, and has little if any mountain bike traffic.

The village shares its territory with a variety of native BC wildlife. Elk, Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer, Black Bears, and Wild Turkeys are frequently spotted on Montrose Mountain, and occasionally within the village proper. Hummingbirds are attracted by the numerous feeders put out by residents, with at least seven different species recorded.

~ Sourced from Wikipedia



