Guy Bertrand photo

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

After a brief winter blast, fall reappeared in the West Kootenay over the weekend providing views like this one from the Antenna Trail in Montrose on Saturday.

More about the Antenna Trail:

Previous story: Montrose Trail lures hundreds of hikers

Montrose is the location of the “Antenna Trail” a four-kilometre loop hiking trail that rises 250 metres above the village and has views of the Beaver and Columbia Valleys.

This trail is part of the Kootenay Columbia Trail system although it is not contiguous with the rest of the trails located near, and accessed from, nearby Rossland.

The Antenna Trail is popular because it is snow-free much earlier in the spring than the higher elevation trails, and has little if any mountain bike traffic.

The village shares its territory with a variety of native BC wildlife. Elk, Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer, Black Bears, and Wild Turkeys are frequently spotted on Montrose Mountain, and occasionally within the village proper. Hummingbirds are attracted by the numerous feeders put out by residents, with at least seven different species recorded.

~ Sourced from Wikipedia


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market
Next story
Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with readers email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute goes public

Western Pacific Marine criticized the union in a statement

WATCH: South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates answer students’ questions at Grand Forks forums

The Grand Forks Gazette filmed the all-candidates’ public forum, held Oct. 8 at Grand Forks Secondary

Thrift Store drop-off in downtown Trail treated as garbage bin

Donations should be brought to Thrifty Treasures between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays

Lower Columbia society not a proponent of north-south corridor

Letter to the Editor from Bill van Beek

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read