Chris Rhodes photo

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Chris Rhodes took this beautiful photo last Wednesday afternoon on a viewpoint between Gyro Park and Sunningdale.

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

About Gyro Park:

Gyro Park is situated along the Columbia River between the communities of East Trail and Sunningdale. The park’s scenic views of the Columbia valley along with the many amenities, make this park a popular destination for families, gathering, events, or for people just wishing to enjoy a lovely day in the park.

The park has been home to community events such as the Music in the Park Series , the Annual Polar Bear Swim, the Smoke & Steel Car Show , the Terry Fox Run, Trail Silver City Days activities, celebratory fireworks and company picnics. The park has also attracted weddings, family reunions, and other events looking for a scenic backdrop.

 

Chris Rhodes photo

