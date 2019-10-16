What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Teresa Collier captured this colourful photo of the Columbia River and the Trail airport from a Montrose viewpoint on Friday.

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

More about the Trail Regional Airport:

Previous: YZZ

Previous: Minister tours Trail airport

The City of Trail refers to the regional airport as the “Gateway to the West Kootenay.”

Situated in the valley along the mighty Columbia River, the Trail Regional Airport is a gateway to world-class skiing, mountain biking, outdoor recreation, economic development and employment opportunities.

The Trail Regional Airport offers Pacific Coastal flights to Vancouver/Victoria twice daily.