Teresa Collier photo

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Teresa Collier captured this colourful photo of the Columbia River and the Trail airport from a Montrose viewpoint on Friday.

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

More about the Trail Regional Airport:

Previous: YZZ

Previous: Minister tours Trail airport

The City of Trail refers to the regional airport as the “Gateway to the West Kootenay.”

Situated in the valley along the mighty Columbia River, the Trail Regional Airport is a gateway to world-class skiing, mountain biking, outdoor recreation, economic development and employment opportunities.

The Trail Regional Airport offers Pacific Coastal flights to Vancouver/Victoria twice daily.

Previous story
Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

‘We must cherish our children and shield them from the fraudulent prophets of doom,’ says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson

Progress reported in Arrow Lakes ferry talks

Will settlement come with new offer from company?

South Okanagan-West Kootenay PPC candidate talks infrastructure spending

Election Day is Oct. 21

Greater Trail advance voting draws steady crowd

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Feud with Canada Post causes Grasmere Post Office to close its doors

Grasmere Post Office will close Oct. 31, building owners unable to reach agreement with Canada Post

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Most Read