What you see …

Cindy Ius shares this photo of the sun breaking through a low-cloud morning with rays shinning down on the Columbia River.

About the Skywalk:

The Columbia River Skywalk is one of the longest suspension bridges of its kind in North America at 1000 ft. landing to landing.

It spans the Columbia River from Rotary Park in West Trail to McQuarrie Street in East Trail.

The walkway, which is also bike-friendly, is 12 ft. wide and is made from a composite material. This signature structure is part of the vast Trans Canada Trail’s Great Trail network and provides the region with vital utility crossings.

Construction of the bridge took 14 months and the total cost of the project was $15.5 million. This is the City of Trail’s largest capital project to date.

Watch the construction video here: Video

The City of Trail, in conjunction with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, the City of Rossland the Village of Warfield, worked together to bring the Skywalk to our communities.

The bridge officially opened on December 15, 2016.

Project Management – TRUE Consulting

Bridge Design – COWI North America Ltd.

Bridge Construction – Graham Infrastructure LP


