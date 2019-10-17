What you see …

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Only compostable and recycled trays are now used in the Ferraro Foods meat department
It’s been five years since the Slocan man was shot by RCMP
“Our latest cold snap at the end of the month has triggered some good fishing” - Kerry Reed.
Helena Konanz is running for the Conservative Party in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding
Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax
Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing
B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province
United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton
If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck
U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley
The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames
He is hosting a rally to boost local NDP candidate Richard Cannings’ campaign efforts
Health officials warn this could be the first of many
A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries
Forum on Tuesday grilled candidates about plan to bring about low carbon emission economy
Major Midget Kootenay Ice look to turn the tide this weekend against South Island Royals
Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department
