(Brenda Haley photo)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Brenda Haley’s hiking took her to the Birchbank overlook on Sunday.

Her view from above highlighted the tapestry of colourful trees in their fall transition. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

****

Autumn leaf color is a phenomenon that affects the normal green leaves of many deciduous trees and shrubs by which they take on, during a few weeks in the autumn season, various shades of red, yellow, purple, black, blue, orange, magenta, and brown.

In some areas of Canada and the United States, “leaf peeping” tourism is a major contribution to economic activity. This tourist activity occurs between the beginning of color changes and the onset of leaf fall, usually around September and October in the Northern Hemisphere and April to May in the Southern Hemisphere.

As the Earth makes its 365-day journey around the sun, some parts of the planet will get fewer hours of sunlight at certain times of the year.

Trees respond to the decreasing amount of sunlight by producing less and less chlorophyll. Eventually, a tree stops producing chlorophyll. When that happens, the carotenoid already in the leaves can finally show through. The leaves become a bright rainbow of glowing yellows, sparkling oranges and warm browns.

~ Sourced from wiki and eekwi

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul
Next story
‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

Just Posted

Emergency crews work to restore Rossland utilities after powerful windstorm

The brief but destructive storm blew through the city on Friday afternoon

Bat Week in B.C.

There are many ways to participate in the BC Community Bat Program

Be wary of telephone fraudsters

“Do not press any buttons, do not respond at all. Hang up.”

Windstorm ravages Rossland

Blow-through knocked down trees, damaged homes, power lines

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Silver City

October 26 is #SmallBizSaturday across Canada

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

Most Read