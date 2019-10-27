(Barbara Hesson photo)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Barb Hesson shared this true blue photo from Wednesday atop the Oasis hill looking down the Columbia River towards Castlegar.

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

******

Meetings to update communities on Columbia River Treaty:

A series of meetings this fall will seek public input and update Columbia Basin communities about the current Columbia River Treaty negotiations.

“As we continue discussions about the future of the treaty, it’s vital that we stay connected with basin communities and engage them in a way that wasn’t done when the treaty was first drafted,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty. “Engaging face-to-face with communities plays an important part in the current process, and what we hear informs the discussions at the negotiating table.”

The meetings will include presentations by Indigenous Nations on their ongoing study of ecosystems in the Columbia Basin, as well as an update on how the Province is working to address community interests.

The upcoming sessions follow a series of meetings held last year in the B.C. Columbia Basin.

The meetings will take place in the following communities:

Golden: Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Golden Civic Centre

Invermere: Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce

Genelle: Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Genelle Hall

Nelson: Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Hume Hotel

Meadow Creek: Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Lardeau Valley Community Club

Nakusp: Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Nakusp and Area Community Complex and Arena

Fauquier: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Fauquier Community Club

Each community meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A light meal will be available.

Previous story
Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Just Posted

Kootenay farmers say fall no reason to shut down the veggie garden

There are many plants that can provide nutritious greens long after the snow falls

Trail Smoke Eaters erupt for big win over West Kelowna

Corey Clifton nets hat trick as Trail Smoke Eaters sweep home-and-home series vs West Kelowna

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Bat Week in B.C.

There are many ways to participate in the BC Community Bat Program

Be wary of telephone fraudsters

“Do not press any buttons, do not respond at all. Hang up.”

VIDEO: Quidditch in the Kootenays

Young wizards and witches played a muggle-version of the sport

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Most Read