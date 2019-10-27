What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Barb Hesson shared this true blue photo from Wednesday atop the Oasis hill looking down the Columbia River towards Castlegar.

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Meetings to update communities on Columbia River Treaty:

A series of meetings this fall will seek public input and update Columbia Basin communities about the current Columbia River Treaty negotiations.

“As we continue discussions about the future of the treaty, it’s vital that we stay connected with basin communities and engage them in a way that wasn’t done when the treaty was first drafted,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty. “Engaging face-to-face with communities plays an important part in the current process, and what we hear informs the discussions at the negotiating table.”

The meetings will include presentations by Indigenous Nations on their ongoing study of ecosystems in the Columbia Basin, as well as an update on how the Province is working to address community interests.

The upcoming sessions follow a series of meetings held last year in the B.C. Columbia Basin.

The meetings will take place in the following communities:

Golden: Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Golden Civic Centre

Invermere: Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce

Genelle: Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Genelle Hall

Nelson: Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Hume Hotel

Meadow Creek: Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Lardeau Valley Community Club

Nakusp: Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Nakusp and Area Community Complex and Arena

Fauquier: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Fauquier Community Club