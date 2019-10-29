(Bridgett O’Hearn-Larsson photo)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Bridgett O’Hearn-Larsson took this shot during an evening walk near the Columbia River. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

About the lights on the Victoria Street Bridge:

The reveal of the lights occured during a special ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2016 in conjunction with Silver City Days.

****

Downtown revitalization, economic development and infrastructure improvements are just some of the key components that will lead Trail to a successful and sustainable future.

The Victoria Street Bridge Lighting Project, initiated by the Downtown Opportunities & Action Committee (DOAC), is one of the many initiatives currently underway that contribute to major visual enhancements to downtown and Trail’s riverfront. 104 programmable colour-changing LED lights were installed along the eight arches of the Victoria Street Bridge to create an inviting and visually exciting environment. These lights are illuminated every night and can be creatively sequenced for special City celebrations such as Trail Smoke Eater home games, Silver City Days, Spooktacular and recognized holidays.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?
Next story
Turkey chases B.C. woman home

Just Posted

Christmas hamper program up and running for Beaver Valley

Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Students help restore important wildlife habitat at Beaver Creek

Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read