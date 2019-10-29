What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Bridgett O’Hearn-Larsson took this shot during an evening walk near the Columbia River. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

About the lights on the Victoria Street Bridge:

The reveal of the lights occured during a special ceremony on Friday, May 6, 2016 in conjunction with Silver City Days.

Downtown revitalization, economic development and infrastructure improvements are just some of the key components that will lead Trail to a successful and sustainable future.

The Victoria Street Bridge Lighting Project, initiated by the Downtown Opportunities & Action Committee (DOAC), is one of the many initiatives currently underway that contribute to major visual enhancements to downtown and Trail’s riverfront. 104 programmable colour-changing LED lights were installed along the eight arches of the Victoria Street Bridge to create an inviting and visually exciting environment. These lights are illuminated every night and can be creatively sequenced for special City celebrations such as Trail Smoke Eater home games, Silver City Days, Spooktacular and recognized holidays.



