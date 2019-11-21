What you see …

After a recent hike on the Rusty Chainsaw Trail on the Trail Bluffs, Brenda Haley shared her photo of a foggy fall day and the bare trees.
If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Completed during summer 2016 by the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society, the Rusty Chainsaw trail adds slightly more challenging cross-country riding to the Bluffs trail network.
There are lots of elaborate trail construction, technical crux moves and incredible views, advises the website TrailForks.com.
“Ride in a counter clockwise direction.”
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter