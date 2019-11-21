What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

After a recent hike on the Rusty Chainsaw Trail on the Trail Bluffs, Brenda Haley shared her photo of a foggy fall day and the bare trees.



Completed during summer 2016 by the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society, the Rusty Chainsaw trail adds slightly more challenging cross-country riding to the Bluffs trail network.

There are lots of elaborate trail construction, technical crux moves and incredible views, advises the website TrailForks.com.

“Ride in a counter clockwise direction.”





