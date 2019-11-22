What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Somewhere beneath those clouds is Trail.

Brenda Haley shares with Trail Times readers another great photo she took during a recent trek along the Bluffs Trail.

“RDKB acquires 130-acre property to trails, landfill buffer”

Trail Times

July 11, 2019

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) now owns a strip of the mountainside on Hospital Road, called “Lot A.”

The 130-acre (53-hectare) property, located within the City of Trail and above the McKelvey Creek landfill, was bought from a private landowner for $170,000.

The regional district’s objective in securing this undeveloped acreage is to create an additional buffer between the landfill and other properties, and to ensure the existing trail network between Miral Heights and Sunningdale remains intact and available for local recreation.

“It’s a complete win-win,” said Grace McGregor, chair of the Solid Waste Management Plan Steering and Monitoring Committee, in a Tuesday news release.

“This was an opportunity we knew was beneficial to all RDKB residents who rely on the regional landfill at McKelvey Creek, and to trail users as well,” she continued.

“Now that the regional district owns the property and Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society is on board, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Area A and B residents have more certainty about the future of the regional landfill and the future of our trail network.”

The regional district used reserve funds to pay for the land, but managing the present trails will fall to a volunteer group. The RDKB confirmed the district has an agreement in place with Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society (KCTS) to preserve the existing trail network that connects Miral Heights to Sunningdale.

“The KCTS is extremely happy to know that the Bluffs trails are now secured for future use by anyone who wants to enjoy outdoor experiences so close to urban areas,” said Stewart Spooner, KCTS operations manager.

The property will provide options for the RDKB in the long term with respect to solid waste management and landfilling operations, said Janine Dougall, RDKB general manager of environmental services.



