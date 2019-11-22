(Brenda Haley photo)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Somewhere beneath those clouds is Trail.

Brenda Haley shares with Trail Times readers another great photo she took during a recent trek along the Bluffs Trail.

Read more:

“RDKB acquires 130-acre property to trails, landfill buffer”

Trail Times

July 11, 2019

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) now owns a strip of the mountainside on Hospital Road, called “Lot A.”

The 130-acre (53-hectare) property, located within the City of Trail and above the McKelvey Creek landfill, was bought from a private landowner for $170,000.

The regional district’s objective in securing this undeveloped acreage is to create an additional buffer between the landfill and other properties, and to ensure the existing trail network between Miral Heights and Sunningdale remains intact and available for local recreation.

“It’s a complete win-win,” said Grace McGregor, chair of the Solid Waste Management Plan Steering and Monitoring Committee, in a Tuesday news release.

“This was an opportunity we knew was beneficial to all RDKB residents who rely on the regional landfill at McKelvey Creek, and to trail users as well,” she continued.

“Now that the regional district owns the property and Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society is on board, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Area A and B residents have more certainty about the future of the regional landfill and the future of our trail network.”

The regional district used reserve funds to pay for the land, but managing the present trails will fall to a volunteer group. The RDKB confirmed the district has an agreement in place with Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society (KCTS) to preserve the existing trail network that connects Miral Heights to Sunningdale.

“The KCTS is extremely happy to know that the Bluffs trails are now secured for future use by anyone who wants to enjoy outdoor experiences so close to urban areas,” said Stewart Spooner, KCTS operations manager.

The property will provide options for the RDKB in the long term with respect to solid waste management and landfilling operations, said Janine Dougall, RDKB general manager of environmental services.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

In the 1890s, Revelstoke was part of the West Kootenay. But now?

Place Names: How did Revelstoke leave the West Kootenay?

Fruitvale developing plan for middle school property

Public consultation coming up for the “master plan”

Donation supports music therapy in Trail care home

Funding given for music therapy program at Columbia View Lodge

Trail man charged with murder, in court

Joel Anderson was charged with second degree murder in January 2019

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Most Read