(Ron Wilson photo0

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson captured this trio of Canada geese coming in for a landing near Bingay Bay in Trail.

Wilson noted the geese weren’t heading south as is common in the fall.

According to allaboutbirds.com, “there are increasingly large numbers of resident Canada Geese across North America. These birds do not migrate at all and so you may see them at any time of year flying in any direction.

Their numbers have been growing exponentially since the mid-twentieth century.”

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

