What you see …

Stalled weather system lingered over region
Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC says 5 bears destroyed this season
The increase is about $67 a year for the average Castlegar property.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone
Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries
Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival
Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.
Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said
Man had been with the company for 32 years
Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build
The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America
Environment Canada issues advisory for Highway 3
The Nitehawks prepare for Ghostriders, Border Bruins, and Braves at home this weekend
Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant
Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships
Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland
Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste
Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache