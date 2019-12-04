(Jim Merritt photo)

What you see …

Jim Merritt’s backyard bird bath has become more of a skating rink during the recent cold snap in the Trail area.

This flock is not giving up, however, as the birds still sought a drink from their usual refreshment stand.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
