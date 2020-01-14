What you see …

Scott Leyland shares this image he took in Rossland last week, showing a fiery-looking sunset with Record Ridge in the background.
Ever heard the old proverb, “Red sky at night, sailors delight”?
Or wonder what it means?
When we see a red sky at night, this means that the setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles.
This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west.
Basically good weather will follow.
