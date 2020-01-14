What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Scott Leyland shares this image he took in Rossland last week, showing a fiery-looking sunset with Record Ridge in the background.

Ever heard the old proverb, “Red sky at night, sailors delight”?

Or wonder what it means?

When we see a red sky at night, this means that the setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles.

This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west.

Basically good weather will follow.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter