What you see …

Ron Wilson’s sharp-eye captured images of two different eagles perching in trees last week.

The first eagle Wilson spotted was at the “Y” in Sunningdale. This particular image is quite striking because of the fierce look in the bird’s eyes.

The second bird was spotted in a tree across the river from the Trail Legion.

Wilson says with the little bit of black in the head area, this eagle is the younger of the two.

More about eagles:

The bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) is a bird of prey found in North America.

A sea eagle, it has two known subspecies and forms a species pair with the white-tailed eagle (Haliaeetus albicilla). Its range includes most of Canada and Alaska, all of the contiguous United States, and northern Mexico. It is found near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and old-growth trees for nesting.

The bald eagle is an opportunistic feeder which subsists mainly on fish, which it swoops down and snatches from the water with its talons.

It builds the largest nest of any North American bird and the largest tree nests ever recorded for any animal species, up to 4 m (13 ft) deep, 2.5 m (8.2 ft) wide, and 1 metric ton (1.1 short tons) in weight.

Sexual maturity is attained at the age of four to five years.


