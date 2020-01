If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Glenn Wallace captured this photo of a winter wonderland view of the Silver City from the Elder Hiking Trail, located above West Trail.

He says this route has seen a lot of hikers on snowshoes these past few days, as the pathway appears to be in excellent condition.

