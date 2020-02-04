What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Jim Merritt captured this image of evening grossbeaks enjoying the Sunday sunshine in Trail, and a little knosh, at his backyard bird feeder.

Evening Grosbeaks are large, heavyset finches with very thick, powerful, conical bills.

They have a thick neck, full chest, and relatively short tail.

These birds forage in trees and bushes, sometimes on the ground. They mainly eat seeds, berries, and insects.

Outside of the nesting season they often feed in flocks.

The migration of this North American bird is variable; in some winters, it may wander as far south as Mexico.

If you have a photo you’d like to share with the Times readers, send it to editor@trailtimes.