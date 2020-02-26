What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

The combination of a sunny day with very little breeze and a fast shutter speed is how Ron Wilson captured this picture perfect reflection of a goose cooling off in the Columbia River near the “Y” in Sunningdale.

Read more: History of Sunningdale

More about the Canada goose:

The Canada goose (Branta canadensis) is a large wild goose species with a black head and neck, white cheeks, white under its chin, and a brown body.

Previous: B.C. communities want goose kill permits

Native to arctic and temperate regions of North America, its migration occasionally reaches northern Europe. It has been introduced to the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, and the Falkland Islands. Like most geese, the Canada goose is primarily herbivorous and normally migratory; it tends to be found on or close to fresh water.

Extremely successful at living in human-altered areas, Canada geese have proven able to establish breeding colonies in urban and cultivated areas, which provide food and few natural predators.

The success of this common park species has led to its often being considered a pest species because of its depredation of crops and its noise, droppings, aggressive territorial behavior towards both humans and other animals, and its habit of begging for food (caused by human hand feeding).



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia BasinPhotographyWildlife